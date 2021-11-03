Man to serve federal prison time for selling meth in Kearney

LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Kearney.

Jeremy S. Gerdes, 37, of Kearney was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Gerdes. Following his release from prison Gerdes must serve a five-year term of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 29, 2020, the Kearney Police Department executed a search warrant at Gerdes’ residence in Kearney where they found Gerdes and two others in a room with suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a case containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the residence.

The Nebraska State Patrol crime lab confirmed that the substance was in fact about 381 grams, or 13 ounces, of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug/Safe Streets Task Force that includes KPD and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.