 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man to serve federal prison time for selling meth in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Man to serve federal prison time for selling meth in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Kearney.

Jeremy S. Gerdes, 37, of Kearney was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.

United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Gerdes. Following his release from prison Gerdes must serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 29, 2020, the Kearney Police Department executed a search warrant at Gerdes’ residence in Kearney where they found Gerdes and two others in a room with suspected meth and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a case containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the residence.

The Nebraska State Patrol crime lab confirmed that the substance was in fact about 381 grams, or 13 ounces, of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug/Safe Streets Task Force that includes KPD and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Gerdes

Jeremy Gerdes
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan military unveils battery powered exoskeleton to help soldiers in the field

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man
Local News

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

Christopher Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News