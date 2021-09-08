Man stops his 3,300-mile cross-country run to visit Kearney grandmother

KEARNEY — It was four years since Ruby Martin saw her grandson, Antonio Hays of San Diego, California.
A lot happened in those four years.
Ruby, 93, moved to Kearney’s Kinship Point Northridge retirement home.
Antonio, 26, completed his stint in the Peace Corps.
And the coronavirus arrived, keeping apart the grandmother and grandson for four years — until this weekend — when Antonio ran into town. Literally.
Antonio is at the midpoint of a cross-country run, enjoying the passion he developed during the Peace Corps.
During that time, Antonio volunteered in Cameroon, an African nation of 27 million people.
There wasn’t much to do in Cameroon, so Antonio got serious about running. When he ran he could be alone with his thoughts. Running also was a time to drink in the beauty of his host nation in Africa.
“I lived where there is no TV or running water,” Antonio said about his African adventure. There were no distractions, so that’s probably why I ran so much.”
He remembers a day in Cameroon when he was running in a rainstorm.
“The rain finally cleared and I was in a clearing in the jungle, and I realized how fortunate I was to be there, seeing everything,” he said.
Four years is a long time between visits, said Martin. She grateful to see her grandson after so long.
“I’m so proud of him and happy to see him,” she said.
Last weekend, Antonio was at the midpoint of his run across the United States.
He began his 3,300-mile trek on June 18 and expects to finish on Oct. 15 at Annapolis, Maryland.
So far, in his 122-day run, Antonio has been through five pairs of shoes. He ran through a pair of Topo brand shoes in 1,000 miles, and replaced them with bargain brands from Ross Dress for Less. So far he’s spent less than $300 for shoes.
Food is a different story, said Antonio’s father, Shawn Hays of San Diego. His son consumes 6,000 calories per day — enough to fuel him through the daily 30-mile stretches.
Shawn pilots Antonio’s support vehicle, a four-door Hyundai, and scouts the route ahead to ensure it’s safe and easily passable.
The toughest part of his run wasn’t Death Valley’s scorching heat or passing over the Rocky Mountains, Antonio said.
The toughest day was encountering a construction zone. Dodging heavy equipment and running over the uneven surfaces drained his energy, Antonio said.
Shawn grew up in the tiny Nebraska town of Oxford, down the road a way from Cambridge, Oxford’s bitter rival. He graduated from then-Kearney State College and then qualified to study law at Harvard University.
Shawn said the Oxford and Cambridge connections impressed his Harvard classmates until Shawn came clean and explained his hometown’s population was just shy of 800.
To prove Oxford’s tiny size, he mailed a letter to his home address in Nebraska. Just as he predicted, the Oxford postmaster knew Shawn had gone off to college and so the postmaster forwarded the letter to Harvard University.
Antonio said endurance running is a growing sport. He said he wants to break the record for running across the U.S. — 42 days, set in 2017 by a Nebraskan, Peter Kostelnick of Lincoln.
Antonio said he’s been interviewed several times during his cross-country run. One of his favorite questions is when interviewers compare him to Forrest Gump, the Hollywood character portrayed by Tom Hanks who became an endurance runner during much of the film.
“The fist time I saw Forrest Gump, you never could have told me I would run cross country, but I love the comparison because Gump did it for the love of running.”
Antonio said running is becoming his identity. He’s ranked 24th among endurance runners around the world.
“There’s really nothing interesting about me, other than that I love to run,” he said. “So I thought it was really important to let my grandmother see what I could do.”