Man stops his 3,300-mile cross-country run to visit Kearney grandmother

Shawn said the Oxford and Cambridge connections impressed his Harvard classmates until Shawn came clean and explained his hometown’s population was just shy of 800.

To prove Oxford’s tiny size, he mailed a letter to his home address in Nebraska. Just as he predicted, the Oxford postmaster knew Shawn had gone off to college and so the postmaster forwarded the letter to Harvard University.

Antonio said endurance running is a growing sport. He said he wants to break the record for running across the U.S. — 42 days, set in 2017 by a Nebraskan, Peter Kostelnick of Lincoln.

Antonio said he’s been interviewed several times during his cross-country run. One of his favorite questions is when interviewers compare him to Forrest Gump, the Hollywood character portrayed by Tom Hanks who became an endurance runner during much of the film.

“The fist time I saw Forrest Gump, you never could have told me I would run cross country, but I love the comparison because Gump did it for the love of running.”

Antonio said running is becoming his identity. He’s ranked 24th among endurance runners around the world.