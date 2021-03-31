Man stabbed Sunday in Kearney after alleged fight

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $250,000 bond after allegedly stabbing a man early Sunday in Kearney.

Alenson Bokuku, 22, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the incident. The stabbing happened after the two men allegedly got into an argument.

Court records outline the case against Bokuku:

At 3:28 a.m. Sunday Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of West 24th Street for a male with a knife. When officers arrived a man walked from the back of the house with both hands behind his back, and officers gave verbal commands for the man to show his hands. The man mumbled at officers and continued walking toward them with his hands behind his back.

Officers ordered the man to show his hands, then he dropped three kitchen knives from behind his back. The man, who had a language barrier, records indicate, then showed officers where he lived at the back of the house.

There officers had contact with a woman who had called 911.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation revealed earlier Bokuku had been in the backyard drinking and arguing with another man. The fight turned physical and the two men wrestled to the ground.