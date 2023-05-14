KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is investigating after reports of gun shots led to the discovery of a man suffering from stab wounds.

Around 2:30 a.m on Sunday, officers were called the 1000 block of West 23rd Street on a report of shots fired. The department said officers arrived and found a man near West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue suffering from an apparent laceration/stab wound to the leg.

Officers administered first aid at the scene and called for a rescue squad. EMS transported the man to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department with a serious but non-life-threatening laceration, police said.

The department said officers located evidence of multiple gun shots in the area, with several residential structures struck by gunfire. Kearney Police Investigators and Crime Lab Specialists were called to the scene to process and collect evidence. At this time there are no reports or evidence of anyone being struck by gun fire, police said.

Kearney police notified the University of Nebraska at Kearney Police Department and UNK officials about the situation because of the incident's proximity to campus.

A preliminary investigation indicated there was a disturbance inside a residence involving the man who was stabbed and an unknown group of individuals. The department said it believes it was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

There may be multiple witnesses with knowledge about the incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It app.

An investigation into the stabbing and shots fired continues. The department said investigators are aware of information circulating via social media, accurate information about this case will come from the Kearney Police Department.

“I’m certain an incident involving gunfire is unsettling for members of our community. I want to make it clear, this dangerous criminal behavior is unacceptable and irresponsible. Violent crime will not be tolerated in our community," Police Chief Bryan D. Waugh said in a release. "Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify and locate those responsible. As always, we appreciate any information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or know the whereabouts of those involved.”