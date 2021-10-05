Man serving life for grisly Buffalo County murder of woman dies

LINCOLN — A former Buffalo County man who was serving life in prison for a gruesome 1973 murder west of Kearney has died.

Lawrence Ortiz, 92, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died Monday. According to a Nebraska Department of Corrections news release, Ortiz was being treated for long-term medical issues, although the cause of death has not been determined.

A grand jury will investigate, which happens whenever an inmate dies while in custody.

According to Nebraska Supreme Court records, on Aug. 31, 1970, a brush fire was reported in an area adjacent to the Platte River southeast of Elm Creek. The female victim was found on the edge of the burned patch, and there were marks indicating the body had been dragged.

The victim had been badly beaten around the face and her hands had been severed. The body was burned in certain areas and was nearly bloodless, records indicate.

Ortiz was convicted of felony first-degree murder in the woman’s death in Buffalo County District Court, and his sentence began Feb. 13, 1971.