Man punched in jaw trying to play video casino game

KEARNEY — A man will be required to have jaw surgery after being punched in the face while playing a skills casino game last week in Kearney.

Around 4:50 p.m. Thursday the man was at a Kearney convenience store playing the Game of Skills video casino game when he briefly left to go to an ATM at the front of the store. Buffalo County Court records indicate the man returned to his seat at the game and then was punched in the right side of his face by another man, and then the alleged assailant left the building.

The victim was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where medical staff determined he would need surgery to repair his jaw.

Kearney police obtained video surveillance from the convenience store of the incident and, based on prior law enforcement contacts, identified the suspect as Julio S. Chamul Jr., 38, of Kearney. An arrest warrant was issued for Chamul and he was arrested Monday.

Late this morning he was being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

