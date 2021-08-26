Man pleads no contest to robbery at Minden Interchange convenience store

KEARNEY — Robbing $150 from a convenience store at the Minden I-80 interchange has a Lincoln man facing prison time.

Jeremy Anderson, 22, of Lincoln pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony robbery of the Fort Kearny Trading Post at 1730 Keystone Road, 6 miles east of Kearney.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Marsh accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Anderson. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in September.

Anderson remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Around 2:04 p.m. April 11 an employee at the convenience store/gas station reported a man with a black hoodie came into the store to purchase a drink.

