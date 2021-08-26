Man pleads no contest to robbery at Minden Interchange convenience store

KEARNEY — Robbing $150 from a convenience store at the Minden I-80 interchange has a Lincoln man facing prison time.
Jeremy Anderson, 22, of Lincoln pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony robbery of the Fort Kearny Trading Post at 1730 Keystone Road, 6 miles east of Kearney.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Marsh accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Anderson. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in September.
Anderson remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Around 2:04 p.m. April 11 an employee at the convenience store/gas station reported a man with a black hoodie came into the store to purchase a drink.
A short time later the same man purchased a lighter, court records indicate. When the clerk was making change the suspect jumped up on the counter near the register and said “robbery” to her. The clerk tried to push the man away, and grabbed his arm, however, the man pushed the clerk, took one $100 bill and one $50 bill from the open register drawer and fled, according to records.
The clerk saw the man leave the area in a silver, four-door Chevrolet Impala without license plates, and go west on Interstate 80. A man also witnessed the Impala leave the area.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped the Impala on I-80 west of Kearney, an investigation revealed Anderson as the robbery suspect, and he was arrested.
Anderson also is charged in Lancaster County District Court with the Sept. 7 felony robbery and felony flight to avoid arrest after allegedly entering a pharmacy at 1404 Superior St. in Lincoln at 7:11 a.m. that day and asking to purchase cigarettes.
The suspect provided the clerk with a temporary Nebraska identification, which was scanned into the register, Lancaster County records indicate.
As the cash register was open, Anderson allegedly jumped over the counter and stole an estimated $173 in cash. He then fled the store in a light-colored Chevrolet Impala, according to records.
Anderson was identified as the suspect, and later that night called police wanting to talk. Officers contacted him and placed him under arrest. He later posted a $2,500 bond, and was released.
That case is pending.