Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer.

Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.

Tristen Titus was identified as the alleged suspect, and he was apprehended by police about six blocks from the scene. The investigation revealed the victim had been sitting on the couch inside a residence when he was hit on the right side of his forehead with a hammer.

The victim was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan, and records say doctors found the man had multiple bones fragmented in his head, requiring him to have surgery.

Titus was also transported to Good Sam for a medical emergency, although records do not outline what that was. Once medically cleared, Titus was arrested and transported to the Buffalo County Jail.

Titus is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Tuesday, the victim was treated for his injuries and later released.