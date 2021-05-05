 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man jailed after attacking woman in portable restroom in Kearney
0 comments
breaking top story

Man jailed after attacking woman in portable restroom in Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A 23-year-old man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman at Kearney’s Target store.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday Kearney Police Department officers were called to Target at 4800 Third Ave. to investigate an assault. Officers determined a 24-year-old woman had been assaulted by an unknown man inside the temporary restroom on the north side of the store, a KPD news release said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan Morales Contreras

Bryan Morales Contreras

The woman fought off her attacker and the man fled on foot, but later was apprehended by police. Bryan Morales Contreras, town unknown, is currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting his initial court hearing, the release said.

He was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and false imprisonment.

The case remains under investigation by KPD. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Kearney police at 237-2104.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms spread havoc in southern states

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege
Local News

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege

  • Updated

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Highway 6, four miles west of Holdrege, when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News