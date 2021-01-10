Man jailed after assaulting two Kearney police officers, causing $7,000 damage to cruiser

KEARNEY - A transient is in jail, and a Kearney Police Department officer has a fractured finger after an off-duty police cruiser was vandalized Sunday in Kearney.
Around 10:45 a.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Avenue I for a suspicious subject in the area. When officers arrived they found the vandalized cruiser, a KPD news release said.
When officers tried to contact the suspect the suspect was immediately combative and non-compliant, throwing an unknown object at the officer. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked two officers during the arrest, the release said.
Officers used a Tazer to subdue the suspect and place him into custody.
The suspect and one officer were treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Both officers received minor abraisions and scratches.
The suspect, Jose Garcia Jr., 33, is believed to be an out-of-state transient. Garcia was treated and released from CHI and arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
Damage to the police car is estimated at $7,000, but that is irrelevant, Police Chief Bryan Waugh said.
“We can fix the police car. I’m thankful our officers were not seriously injured during this incident and wish them a swift recovery. I’m also thankful there were no other injuries from this subject. We are still not certain what the intentions of the suspect were leading up to this arrest”.
The motive for damaging the police cruiser is still under investigation.
Anyone with information or video related to this case or Garcia is asked to contact Kearney police at (308)237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308)237-3424, or submit a tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.