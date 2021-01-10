Man jailed after assaulting two Kearney police officers, causing $7,000 damage to cruiser

KEARNEY - A transient is in jail, and a Kearney Police Department officer has a fractured finger after an off-duty police cruiser was vandalized Sunday in Kearney.

Around 10:45 a.m. officers responded to the 4200 block of Avenue I for a suspicious subject in the area. When officers arrived they found the vandalized cruiser, a KPD news release said.

When officers tried to contact the suspect the suspect was immediately combative and non-compliant, throwing an unknown object at the officer. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked two officers during the arrest, the release said.

Officers used a Tazer to subdue the suspect and place him into custody.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect and one officer were treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Both officers received minor abraisions and scratches.

The suspect, Jose Garcia Jr., 33, is believed to be an out-of-state transient. Garcia was treated and released from CHI and arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, two counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Damage to the police car is estimated at $7,000, but that is irrelevant, Police Chief Bryan Waugh said.