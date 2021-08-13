Man in Two Rivers district dies of COVID-19; 95 new cases this week

KEARNEY — A man in his 50s has become the latest to die of COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department, raising the COVID death count to 122 since March 20, 2020.

Two Rivers also reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 6-12. The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Buffalo County is 10%, while the rate for all tests conducted in Two Rivers is 7%.

Due to rising cases, the Two Rivers weekly risk dial has climbed for the fourth consecutive week. It remains in the yellow “moderate” level but it is inching closer to the orange “elevated” level.

This week’s 95 cases is 10 fewer than the 105 new cases for July 30-Aug. 5, but more than the 77 new cases of July 23-29, and the 22 cases July 16-22 and the six cases for July 9-15.

More than half the cases in the past month have been among people younger than 40, and an overwhelming majority are unvaccinated, Two Rivers said.

On Friday, Two Rivers made slight changes in the way it reports new COVID cases each week. It will define the average number of newly confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, rather than specific numbers in each county.