Man in Two Rivers district dies of COVID-19; 95 new cases this week

KEARNEY — A man in his 50s has become the latest to die of COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department, raising the COVID death count to 122 since March 20, 2020.
Two Rivers also reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 6-12. The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Buffalo County is 10%, while the rate for all tests conducted in Two Rivers is 7%.
Due to rising cases, the Two Rivers weekly risk dial has climbed for the fourth consecutive week. It remains in the yellow “moderate” level but it is inching closer to the orange “elevated” level.
This week’s 95 cases is 10 fewer than the 105 new cases for July 30-Aug. 5, but more than the 77 new cases of July 23-29, and the 22 cases July 16-22 and the six cases for July 9-15.
More than half the cases in the past month have been among people younger than 40, and an overwhelming majority are unvaccinated, Two Rivers said.
On Friday, Two Rivers made slight changes in the way it reports new COVID cases each week. It will define the average number of newly confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, rather than specific numbers in each county.
“Using the population size in the calculation helps us more easily compare larger and smaller counties,” said Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor. “A larger county would be expected to have more cases, but expressing the rate per 100,000 residents enables a more equal analysis.”
Rolling seven-day averages for this week, showing daily case rates per 100,000 residents, are:
- Buffalo County – 19.3
- Dawson County – 10.3
- Harlan County – 8.5
- Phelps County – 7.9
- Gosper County — 7.2
- Franklin County – 4.8
- Kearney County – 4.4
The population of each county is Buffalo, 49,695; Dawson, 23,595; Franklin, 2,979; Gosper, 1,990; Harlan, 3,380; Kearney, 6,495; and Phelps, 9,034.
As of Friday, 15 people were hospitalized with COVID or COVID-related conditions in the seven counties, with four people on ventilators. About one-third of ICU beds in the Two Rivers region remain available.
As of Tuesday, 40% of TRPHD’s total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 50% of people age 18 and older.
“TRPHD strongly urges all eligible residents to access vaccination through the local pharmacy, health department or through their health care provider,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said. “There is robust evidence that all available vaccines protect recipients from contracting COVID-19 and its newer delta variant, and greatly reduce the incidence of severe illness in the rare event of infection.”
He added that while the COVID risk level in the district is still assessed to be “moderate,” the trend is rapidly increasing toward the elevated level. “The increase reflects increasing COVID cases, less than 50% vaccination coverage, and the rising number of COVID-related hospital admissions,” Menon said.