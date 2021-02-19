Man in his 30s, woman in her 70s die from COVID-19 in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reports two more deaths due to COVID-19.

The individuals are a man in his 30s from Phelps County and a woman in her 70s from Buffalo County.

The death toll in the Two Rivers’ seven-county area is now 114 since record-keeping began last March 20. One death attributed to COVID in January was determined to be from other causes.

Two Rivers reported 24 new cases of COVID for Thursday, including 15 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, two in Phelps County, and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

Two Rivers also reported 17 new cases for Wednesday, including 14 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties Wednesday.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,039 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases..

As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two, including one on a ventilator.