Man in his 30s, woman in her 70s die from COVID-19 in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney reports two more deaths due to COVID-19.
The individuals are a man in his 30s from Phelps County and a woman in her 70s from Buffalo County.
The death toll in the Two Rivers’ seven-county area is now 114 since record-keeping began last March 20. One death attributed to COVID in January was determined to be from other causes.
Two Rivers reported 24 new cases of COVID for Thursday, including 15 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, two in Phelps County, and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.
Two Rivers also reported 17 new cases for Wednesday, including 14 in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties Wednesday.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 9,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 9,039 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases..
As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two, including one on a ventilator.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 996 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in the last 48 hours, bringing the total to 198,442 since March 20, while 755,340 people have tested negative. The death toll is 2,043, with 25 deaths in the last two days.
As of Friday morning, 185 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID.
As of Thursday afternoon, Two Rivers had administered 17,706 vaccinations, including 12,171 first doses and 4,905 second doses.
Statewide, 322,254 Nebraskans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program. So far, 7 percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.