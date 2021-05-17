 Skip to main content
Man in custody, accused of robbing Kearney's River Valley Skills Casino
KEARNEY — A second North Platte man was arrested Friday in connection to the July robbery of the River Valley Skills Casino in Kearney.

Jason A. Bryant, 40, of North Platte is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony robbery and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the July 25 incident at 117 W. Fourth St.

Last week, Matthew Rauterkus, 34, of North Platte was charged in county court with conspiracy to commit burglary and accessory to a felony in the incident. He posted a $10,000 bond and is free.

Bryant will appear before a judge today for a bond hearing.

Court records detailing the charges against both men are sealed.

At 9:50 p.m. July 25 Kearney Police Department officers were called to the business to investigate an armed robbery. Employees reported an unknown white male entered the business just before 10 p.m. armed with a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect departed with a large sum of money, possibly in a newer white Ford diesel, four-wheel drive pickup.

River Valley Gaming is a skill game casino that offers multiple games paying out cash prizes in thousands daily. It opened in Kearney in June.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2014, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, KPD’s Facebook page or the Kearney Police Department/Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office See Something Say Something app.

Jason Bryant

Jason Bryant
