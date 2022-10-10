Man gets time served for incident involving ex-probation officer

KEARNEY — A Kearney man was given credit for time already served in a December incident that involved his former probation officer.

Shawn Smith, 36, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court in August to 350 days in jail for domestic third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, both misdemeanors, on Dec. 18 in Kearney. Judge James Doyle IV also ordered him to pay a $500 fine and suspended Smith's driver's license for six months.

Smith was arrested in December after going to the Kearney house of Mara Stamp, his former probation officer, where he found her in bed with another man and became upset. At the time, Smith said he and Stamp had been in a relationship for about six months, and they tried to keep it a secret because Stamp was a Nebraska State Probation officer who had previously supervised Smith as her client.

Court records show Stamp was Smith’s probation officer in August 2016.

Smith and Stamp got into an argument where he threatened and assaulted her and drove under the influence of alcohol.

Smith was later arrested and initially charged with felony terroristic threats, assault, DUI and felony flight to avoid arrest. The felonies were later dismissed in exchange for his pleas to the misdemeanors.

Stamp, 31, resigned her position when state officials started their inquiry. She was arrested after the investigation and charged in district court with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor. Her case is pending.