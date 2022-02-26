Man gets prison for involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — A man has been sentenced to one year in prison for his involvement in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

According to court records, Donald Pulliam, 41, hometown unknown, was sentenced recently in Furnas County District Court to one year in prison for one count of child abuse. Pulliam also will have an 18-month post release supervision.

A second charge of child abuse and a charge of habitual criminal were dropped. The offense took place between November and December 2019.

The trial for another defendant in the case, Paul Brooks, 62, of Arapahoe has been postponed. At a hearing earlier this month in Furnas County District Court, Judge James E. Doyle IV granted the request for Richard Calkins, Brooks’s attorney, to withdraw as counsel.

During a telephone conference call Thursday, Brooks requested a continuance of the pretrial hearing and jury trial. He is currently in the process of engaging new counsel to represent him. He stated that he would have representation within the next two weeks. Doyle granted Brooks’s request. A pretrial hearing is scheduled March 21 in Furnas County District Court.

In December, Landon Hoffman, 23, hometown unknown, was charged with child abuse in the sex trafficking case. The offense took place in July 2019. On the same day, Hoffman pleaded no contest to the charge and was found guilty in Furnas County District Court. His sentencing is scheduled for March 21.

Hoffman is the 19th man charged in the case.