Man found guilty of killing his stepmother in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW (AP) — A central Nebraska man was convicted Friday of shooting and killing his stepmother last year.

After a four-day trial in Custer County, Trent Esch, 45, of Broken Bow was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Crystal Esch, KRVN reported.

She was found shot to death in her home in rural Broken Bow last July. She had taken out a protection order against her stepson for threatening behavior and messages, prosecutors said.

Trent Esch surrendered to police after a standoff at his home in Broken Bow.

He also was convicted of use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

