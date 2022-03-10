Man dies in Bertrand house fire

BERTRAND — One man died in a house fire Wednesday in Bertrand.

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Mutual aid was called to the scene as a precaution. Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the page with four personnel and one truck. It took the departments about 15 to 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

A man was found deceased inside the home. Authorities have not released the name of the man pending notification of relatives.

A dog was rescued and taken to the Bertrand Veterinary Clinic. Stehl believed the dog was doing well. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal determined the fire to be caused by smoking materials. The fire was contained to the living room and kitchen.

An autopsy was ordered by the Phelps County Attorney.

Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Phelps County coroner, Black Hills Energy, Southern Public Power District, Village of Bertrand Utilities Department and Phelps County Emergency Management also responded to the fire.