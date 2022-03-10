 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

  • 0

BERTRAND — One man died in a house fire Wednesday in Bertrand.

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Mutual aid was called to the scene as a precaution. Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the page with four personnel and one truck. It took the departments about 15 to 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

A man was found deceased inside the home. Authorities have not released the name of the man pending notification of relatives.

A dog was rescued and taken to the Bertrand Veterinary Clinic. Stehl believed the dog was doing well. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal determined the fire to be caused by smoking materials. The fire was contained to the living room and kitchen.

An autopsy was ordered by the Phelps County Attorney.

People are also reading…

Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Phelps County coroner, Black Hills Energy, Southern Public Power District, Village of Bertrand Utilities Department and Phelps County Emergency Management also responded to the fire.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

Fentanyl may be linked to two deaths in Phelps County

The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

At last Kearney Cinema 8 announces progress in storm recovery

The owner of the shuttered Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney had good news to share with motion picture fans in Kearney on Thursday. “We FINALLY got our remaining HVAC systems in. Supply chains are starting to flow in our favor,” tweeted owner Bobby Wilson.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Earth’s Cambrian explosion of life also had an affect on our planet's insides

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News