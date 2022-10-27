Man dead after boat capsizes at Elwood Reservoir Sunday

ELWOOD — One person died Sunday following a boating accident at Elwood Reservoir.

Around 1:42 p.m. the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Gosper County Sheriff's Office responded to the reservoir for a boat that had capsized due to high winds. One of the men involved in the accident was treated at the scene, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The second adult male was unaccounted for. Emergency personnel responded and searched for the man, but the search was stopped around 8 p.m. due to safety concerns.

The search resumed around 8 a.m. Monday, and around 2:41 p.m. the body of Ronald G. Mayo of Holdrege was located. The accident was investigated by the Gosper County Sheriff's Office.