Kearney man convicted of knifing dog on head, rump

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been convicted of felony intentional cruelty to an animal after cutting his dog.

Dovison Segla, 21, of Kearney pleaded no contest to the charge Monday in Buffalo County District Court. In exchange for his plea two other charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness, both felonies, were dismissed.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge Ryan Carson accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Department to do a presentence investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Carson issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in July.

On Sept. 30, Kearney Police responded to welfare check at an apartment at 1727 University Drive Circle. The investigation revealed when Segla and another person arrived at the apartment they found the dog had trashed the house. The dog was found near a cake on the kitchen floor.