Man convicted of 150mph pursuit with police north of Kearney

KEARNEY — Haydyn Premer has been convicted of flight to avoid arrest after a May pursuit with law enforcement where speeds reached more than 150 mph.
Premer, 20, of Kearney pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
In exchange for his plea the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, and dismissed three other charges of obstructing police, exhibition of acceleration and speeding.
Judge Ryan Carson accepted Premer’s plea and found him guilty, and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation.
Findings of those reports — including background information on the defendant, family and criminal history and employment record — will help Carson issue a sentence in May.
Around 11 p.m. May 25, 2021, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw two vehicles and a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 10 north of Kearney drag racing. The trooper tried to contact the vehicles, passing one of them before catching up to the motorcycle and a dark-colored Ford Mustang, both traveling more than 120 mph, court records indicate.
People are also reading…
The Mustang accelerated and the trooper began a pursuit at speeds in excess of 150 mph. A Buffalo County Sheriff deputy joined in the pursuit as the Mustang passed vehicles in a reckless manner before moving on to Highway 40 where it continued to outpace the officers at speeds over 150 mph.
Officers lost contact of the car for about 30 minutes, records indicate, when the 911 communications center received a report of a dark-colored Mustang broke down north of Kearney near the intersection of Highway 10 and 170th Road.
The caller reported seeing two individuals run from the car, then another vehicle arrived in the area a short time later. When officers arrived at the scene, records indicate they obtained the car’s registration information, which included Premer as a registered owner.
Premer later was contacted and arrested.