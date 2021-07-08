Man charged in death of Chadron man following fatality near Ravenna

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man has been charged with the unintentional death of a Chadron man following a head-on crash east of Ravenna in March.

Sergio Tinajero, 26, of Grand Island is charged in Buffalo County Court with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and driving an unregistered vehicle, both misdemeanors, in the crash on U.S. Highway 2.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. March 19 near the intersection of Pawnee Road 5 miles east of Ravenna. The accident resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron who died at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by Tinajero and an eastbound 2019 Ford SUV driven by Jessica Ehlers, 35, of Grand Island. Deines was among the four other occupants in the SUV.

Tinajero was the lone occupant is his vehicle.

All crash victims were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where they were treated, while others were transported to other medical facilities.

Tinajero is scheduled in appear in court in August.