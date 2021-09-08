Man charged in connection to shooting man at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates

KEARNEY — A Kearney man already in jail for alleged drug distribution is accused of shooting a man Aug. 18 at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates.

Tyler Divan, 22, is charged in Buffalo County District Court with felony first-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in the incident. Divan also is charged with felony distribution of meth and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the same incident after suspected methamphetamine was allegedly found inside his vehicle shortly after the shooting.

Divan, a convicted felon, was arrested after the incident. Today, Divan remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Court records outline the case against him.

On Aug. 18 the Kearney Police Department responded to East Lawn for a report of shots fired. Among the vehicles that witnesses described leaving the scene were a black sedan and a red sedan.

As police were en route to the call, officers saw a maroon car in a parking lot with Divan inside.

Police contacted Divan and saw bullet holes in the driver’s side and damage on the passenger side of the car. The car is registered to Divan, according to records.