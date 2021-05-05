Man believe linked to Kearney High lockout barricades himself inside plane at Grand Island airport

UPDATE, 7:40 a.m.

GRAND ISLAND - Tyler Caudill of Phillips allegedly tried to gain access to Kearney High School on Monday and then traveled to Central Nebraska Regional Airport on Tuesday and barricaded himself inside a private aircraft.

Grand Island police were called to the airport at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were informed that a man had passed out in the back of a twin-engine jet, which was parked north of the air traffic control tower. A pilot discovered the man and saw a rifle and a bag.

The pilot took the AR-15 style rifle and bag out of the plane.

Police assumed they were dealing with a barricaded gunman, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott. The pilot thought there might be another weapon on the plane, but he wasn’t certain.

Police attempted to make contact with the 19-year-old Caudill. Officers called out to him on public address systems in their vehicles, but got no response. Eventually, police were able to communicate with him.

“We continued to try to negotiate with him. He refused to listen to us,” Elliott said.