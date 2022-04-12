Man arrested in connection to string of pharmacy burlgaries in Kearney

KEARNEY — Nicholas Romeo has been arrested in connection to four pharmacy burglaries and an arson during the last five months in Kearney.

Around 4:43 a.m. Tuesday Kearney Police Department officers noticed suspicious activity at Medicap Pharmacy at 2706 Second Ave. As officers approached the pharmacy a KPD news release indicates they saw a man run from the area.

KPD set up a perimeter around the pharmacy and contacted the man in a nearby GMC Acadia and identified him as Romeo, 30, of Kearney. Following a search of the area, burglar tools were located at Medicap Pharmacy where Romeo fled from.

Romeo was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

- Three counts of felony burglary — twice at U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave. on Dec. 18 and Feb. 16, and Medicap Pharmacy at 2706 Second Ave. on March 20

- Felony third-degree arson to a trash dumpster in the 3500 block of Second Avenue on Dec. 18.

- Attempted felony burglary at Medicap Pharmacy on Tuesday.

“This arrest is the result of proactive policing from uniform patrol officers and sergeants along with teamwork among allied agencies and Kearney Police investigators,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “We believe this was once again an attempt to gain access to and steal opioids. The work by our officers likely prevented another burglary by this subject. Great work by all involved.”