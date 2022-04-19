Man accused of stealing pickup, trying to break into Gibbon convenience store

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail after trying to use a stolen pickup to break into a Gibbon convenience store Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. a Kearney man reported his 1981 Chevrolet pickup had been stolen from his residence in the 3700 block of Avenue G. A witness gave police a description of the man seen taking the pickup.

Later that night a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy responded to a report of an attempted burglary at Foote’s Oasis Convenience Store on Lowell Road south of Gibbon near Interstate 80. Video surveillance showed a pickup matching the description of the one reported stolen in Kearney appear to deliberately hit the building, according to Buffalo County Court records.

The driver had pulled into the parking lot and waited until an employee closed the store for the night and left. With the lights off, the driver then backed the pickup up to the front door of the store and hit it causing damage to the door and siding.

The driver, identified as Joshua Lester, 33, of Kearney was seen on video getting out of the pickup and walking to the door of the store, but was surprised when the manager was still inside the building, based on records. Lester returned to the pickup and fled the area south on Lowell Road.

Around 11:15 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper located the pickup traveling south on U.S. Highway 10 near Kilgore Road, and tried to stop the pickup, but it fled and a pursuit ensued.

A few minutes later the pickup came to a stop and Lester fled into a field, a NSP release said. Troopers found Lester a short time later and took him into custody.

Lester is charged in Buffalo County Court with attempted felony burglary, along with theft, two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, flight to avoid arrest and obstructing an officer, all misdemeanors. Today, he is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $10,000 bond.