Man accused of sexual assault, prostitution in Ravenna

KEARNEY — A Ravenna man is being held on a $250,000 bond accused of two sex-related offenses and contributing to the delinquency of a child in Ravenna.

Cesar E. Arreola, 25, of Ravenna is charged in Buffalo County Court with one count of felony first-degree sexual assault of a person at least 12, but less than 16 years old on May 8 in Ravenna. He’s also charged with solicitation of prostitution-first offense and contributing to the delinquency of the alleged sexual assault victim, both misdemeanors.