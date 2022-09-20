Man accused of sexual assault, incest of a 9-year-old

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail, charged with sexually assaulting a child and incest.

The 35-year-old man was arrested Friday on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with felony first-degree sexual assault and felony incest. The man's name is being withheld by the Hub in an effort to protect the alleged victim's identity.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between Aug. 15, 2019, and Nov. 9, 2019. The charge alleges the man subjected the victim, who is under the age of 12, to sexual penetration.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual assault in Nebraska.

Records detailing the case are sealed.

The man is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $xxx,xxx bond.