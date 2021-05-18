Man accused of selling meth near Kearney elementary school

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of distributing methamphetamine near a Kearney elementary school in April.

Joseph J. Miller, 51, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of meth within a school zone on April 28, and conspiracy to distribute meth on March 12 at another location in Kearney. In both instances he is accused of selling less than 1 ounce of meth to a police informant.

Central Elementary is at 300 W. 24th St.

Miller was arrested May 11.

According to court records, Miller allegedly sold 2.19 grams of meth on March 12 costing $120 to a police informant in southwest Kearney. On April 28, Miller allegedly sold 2.39 grams of meth for $100 to an informant near the 300 block of West 25th Street.

That address is within 1,000 feet of the school, according to records.

Today, Miller remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.