Man accused of randomly attacking woman in Kearney faces felony charges

KEARNEY — A Kearney man faces two felonies after allegedly attacking a woman inside a temporary restroom at Kearney’s Target.

Bryan L. Morales-Contreras, 23, of Kearney was charged today (Wednesday) in Buffalo County Court with first-degree false imprisonment and assault by strangulation or suffocation, both felonies related to the incident. Contreras, known in court records by three other aliases, is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a Homeland Security detainer.

Kearney Police Department Investigations Sgt. Tony Cordova believes the incident was random.

Court records outline the case against Contreras:

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday a female Target employee left the store to use a temporary restroom outside on the north side of the store. The in-store restrooms are being remodeled.

The woman entered the restroom stall and heard the door open and someone enter the restroom with her. When she opened the door a man entered the stall with her and pushed her back into the stall.

The woman tried to get by the man and he grabbed her around the neck and started squeezing her throat. The man didn’t speak to her, and she had never seen him before.