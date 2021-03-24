 Skip to main content
Man accused of looking into Kearney windows in two separate incidents
  • Updated
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been accused of being a peeping Tom.

Kazuhiro Fujinawa, 38, of Kearney was charged Monday in Buffalo County Court with one count of unlawful intrusion, a misdemeanor.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday the Kearney Police Department received a report of a male looking into windows of a house in the 900 block of West 22nd Street. Fujinawa later was located and arrested.

He posted 10% of a $5,000, or $500, Monday and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Fujinawa was also cited by Kearney police for unlawful intrusion and obstructing police in a Jan. 3 incident.

