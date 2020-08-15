KEARNEY — After nearly 20 years, Judi Sickler still relishes her role as executive director of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
“One of the best jobs in the world is leading a nonprofit,” she said. “You may not be rich in the pocketbook, but your heart is full, and your soul is content knowing you are making a difference in your little corner of the world.”
Making a difference is an understatement.
As the KACF celebrates its 25th year this year, it has soared far beyond what its founders envisioned.
Its mission statement declares that the foundation “enhances the quality of life” here by promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs.”
Since its founding, its worth has soared from $5 million in its first five years to $25 million today.
What is KACF?
“It’s more than just a checking account at the bank,” Sickler said. The foundation identifies projects, offers financial assistance and serves as a conduit through which people can donate major dollars into the community.
It administers program funds, awards grants and assists charitable organizations. It’s probably best known for the Give Where You Live campaign, a 7-year-old, 24-hour giving bonanza that last year benefited 161 nonprofits.
“We work with donors who want to give to their communities, and with organizations who want to do good things in the community but don’t have the cash flow to consider it,” Sickler said.
“Early on, our challenges were just trying to explain what a foundation can do for a community. We had to grow our visibility. Some of that just takes time,” she added.
KACF has helped behind the scenes with Yanney Heritage Park, the Classic Car Collection and the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. It assisted when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office needed to raise money to bring in a new K-9. It helped with the renovation of The World Theatre in 2012.
“We plant seeds for things that may not grow for years and years. Now I appreciate that. So many great things have come from that patience,” she said.
“Weaker people would have left, but I love working with dreamers and helping them think through their plans, people who have a passion and the ability to give back,” she said.
KACF will celebrate its 25th anniversary sometime in 2021, after the COVID-19 has passed.
Arriving in Kearney
For Sickler patience was a challenge when she took the job in 2001. Born in Meade, Kan., she graduated from Kansas State University and first worked in product management and marketing for Coleman, the company that makes outdoor equipment. That’s what brought her to Kearney in 1989.
Just 22 when she arrived (“I had no mortgage, kids or husband”), a blizzard followed her into town. She began volunteering. She met people. She made connections. She married. Then she lost her job.
“It was Y2K and we expected to sell a lot of power generators because everyone predicted there would be no electricity when the new century came in. When that didn’t happen, I was on the chopping block,” she said.
She learned about a job with a nonprofit, the Kearney Area Community Foundation in Kearney. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll try this,’ and I fell in love with it. I felt like I was getting paid to be a volunteer. I enjoyed the business side and the philanthropy, volunteer and charity side. I never left.”
Hired as executive director, the title of president was added in 2017.
The lean years
When Sickler began, the foundation, just five years old, was a tad wobbly. It had three months operating money in the bank. “It was just me and one assistant who did bookkeeping and clerical tasks,” she said. “I’d look around for paper clips when I took deposits to the bank.”
But she liked the problem solving and the fact that every day was different.
“I had meetings with dreamers who had visions of things they liked to do, whether that’s saving dogs and cats or developing a park or creating scholarships. I still like that variety 19 years later,” she said. “I love being able to make a difference.”
She meets with all kinds of people. Some want to make plans for their money after they pass away. Others want to benefit people and nonprofits right now, while they still are alive.
Some use the foundation to get started, then get their own 501(c)(3), hire a staff and operate on their own. “For others, we do the auditing and file their taxes, that kind of things. We charge a small fee, but that keeps their lights on,” she said.
“The ideal gift is when a donor gives you unrestricted money. (The late) Carol Cope gave us unrestricted gifts. She said, ‘You guys know best how to use my money after I am gone. I trust you to take care of the community.’ As long as a gift is charitable, we can help with it,” Sickler said.
Give Where You Live
The foundation has had eye-popping success with Give Where You Live.
Started in 2013, it’s held the first Thursday in December. For 24 hours, people may donate to the charity of their choice, either in person or online.
“I give kudos to our board. They heard about it in Lexington and it had great success. It was a great leap of faith,” she said.
The first year’s goal was $250,000. People donated $453,000. By 2018, donations topped $1 million.
“We put our toe in the water the first year. The next year we had a major donor. Dollars went down a bit the year after that, but it took off from there. Kearney never ceases to surprise us with its generosity,” she said.
2020: A challenging year
With the challenges of COVID-19, she knows this year will be “challenging” for GWYL, “but I’m very hopeful. During COVID-19, nonprofits have been really inundated. When nonprofits are taking care of people, they have a hard time slowing down to raise money,” she said.
“I believe GWYL will still be good, that people understand they can make a difference, that people see what good things nonprofits have done. Giving days have been successful this year all across the state.”
‘A fun ride’
Sickler has seen a lot of changes since joining KACF.
It moved from 2007 Second Ave., inside the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce offices, to 2207 Central Ave. in 2008 and, in 2013, to its current address at 412 W. 48th St., a new space with offices and meeting rooms.
KACF has honored generous donors at its annual recognition dinners. For 10 years it raised funds at its annual Wine and Jazz Festival, and much more.
KACF still will be growing when it turns 30. Technology will be more sophisticated and useful. Applications for grants now can be completed online.
KACF is one of the youngest community foundations in Nebraska, “but we’re catching up,” she said. “Without us, Kearney would still be an awesome community, but it’s so much easier to have us here to provide structure to groups raising money.
“We have made an impact. It’s been a fun ride.”