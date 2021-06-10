Making a difference: As a patient advocate Stacy Cabela stays strong for families

“They can tell by my mood, when I walk in the door, if I need a moment to decompress — of if they can come at me with homework,” she said.

When dealing with patients, Cabela uses terms that non-medical people can understand. And in that role as a patient advocate, she often must set aside her own emotions.

“But sometimes you just can’t do that,” she said. “Sometimes you hold tough and then you walk out of the room, find a closet and cry. Sometimes you tear up in a room — but mostly you’ve got to be strong for the family of the patient. I think the only time I’ve teared up in a room is when it was a child.”

Once, when her oldest son was 2 years old, she worked with another child of the same age. Another time, when Cabela’s son was 18, she worked with an organ donor who also was 18.

“Those are the times I tear up when hugging that mom,” she said. “I put myself in her shoes and what she’s going through. Sometimes I just can’t control that, but for the most part I try to keep strong and step away, mentally, from the situation. But sometimes you just can’t do it.”