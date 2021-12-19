Make yourself comfortable with Kearney's Crane River Theater’s production of “A Christmas Story”

KEARNEY — By the very definition of the term, a tradition comforts and reassures, rather than surprises and redirects us.
For those who cherish tradition, Crane River Theater’s production of “A Christmas Story” nurtures the sense of a wonderful, heartfelt, coming-of-age tale that most audiences know by heart. Instead of rebelling against the tried and true, the stage play wraps its arms around the audience and invites everyone to share in the warmth of the story.
It’s all here — the scene where Flick puts his tongue on a cold metal lamppost and it sticks, the time Ralphie helps his dad change a flat tire, only to utter a forbidden word as the boy spills the lug nuts. Audience members usually know the next scene, which makes the anticipation of the plot so delicious. In many ways it feels like a nice visit with a group of old friends.
Crane River Theater presents "A Christmas Story," directed by Steve Barth, at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Kevin Butters leads the production as the omnipresent voice of the narrator, but he also adds so much more to the show. Jean Shepherd fashioned “A Christmas Story” out of his nostalgic radio monologues, looking back on his childhood in the 1940s. Butters takes that voice and adds enough personality to guide the cast — and the audience — through the events that fashioned his life. While those events may not register one-for-one with every audience member, the accumulated stories help us reconnect with the times in our lives when traditions helped build a sense of family.
On occasion, Butters steps away from his role as the narrator and takes on the personality of a character in the story. Butters accomplishes this with ease. His performance binds the vignettes in a cohesive tale that at once comforts and disrupts as only a well-designed tradition can do.
Look for a beautifully crafted set that economizes the changes in the story telling. Locating the majority of the set pieces toward the back of the Merryman stage feels like it separates the audience from the action, but that gives Barth, as the director, plenty of room and flexibility to promote the flashbacks and to bring in other pieces like an automobile with room for four passengers.
“A Christmas Story” includes strong ensemble performances.
Braeden Wall, as young Ralphie, displays memorable timing in his role, knowing when to pace himself in a comedic bit or when to draw out a scene in the more poignant moments. The children in the cast help bring alive the story with fine work by Jonas Brandt, Wyatt Rich, Oswald Ferebee, Liam Kvasnicka, Uriah Lacey, Calla Ripp, Hannah Torres, Ava Benner, Ella Means, Fredrick Harbols, Evan Aguilar, Graham Shoemaker, Hana Butters, Emma Butters and Kaylee Wall. Due to busy holiday schedules, Barth had to double cast some of the parts.
As The Old Man, Bryce Jensen plays the part note-for-note, keeping his characterizations true to the ideal of a father figure, even if he is slightly flawed. The scenes he plays with Ralphie’s mother, played by Stacey Wood, display a certain warmth and affection that transcends the years and the memories of parents struggling to keep the magic in Christmas.
Kelle Hunt applies just enough authority as Ralphie’s teacher, Miss Shields, to counter her sympathy for a roomful of children who would rather focus on Christmas than their studies.
With so many opportunities to experience “A Christmas Story” as a motion picture, why bother with a stage play? The director, the cast and the crew provide that answer with a sense of immediacy and authenticity that only comes from real performers on stage in front of a real audience, making real holiday memories and traditions in a meaningful way. The two hours spent in a darkened theater on a cold December night will reward audiences with a unique and powerful telling of a story packed with memories, a sense of family and a delightful tradition.