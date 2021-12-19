Make yourself comfortable with Kearney's Crane River Theater’s production of “A Christmas Story”

KEARNEY — By the very definition of the term, a tradition comforts and reassures, rather than surprises and redirects us.

For those who cherish tradition, Crane River Theater’s production of “A Christmas Story” nurtures the sense of a wonderful, heartfelt, coming-of-age tale that most audiences know by heart. Instead of rebelling against the tried and true, the stage play wraps its arms around the audience and invites everyone to share in the warmth of the story.

It’s all here — the scene where Flick puts his tongue on a cold metal lamppost and it sticks, the time Ralphie helps his dad change a flat tire, only to utter a forbidden word as the boy spills the lug nuts. Audience members usually know the next scene, which makes the anticipation of the plot so delicious. In many ways it feels like a nice visit with a group of old friends.

Crane River Theater presents “A Christmas Story,” directed by Steve Barth, opening today and continuing daily through Wednesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Advance tickets are only available by calling 308-627-5796, visiting CraneRiverTheater.org or the offices of the company at 12 E. 22nd St.

Tickets are $25-$35 and will be available 30 minutes before the curtain.