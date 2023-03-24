KEARNEY — A free Japanese cultural program will take place at 2 p.m. April 1 at the Trails & Rails Museum’s Family History Center at 710 W. 11th St.

Mariko Nagai, the Japan Outreach Initiative coordinator through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will present the history of Japan and lead several cultural activities.

Participants will make rice balls, perform a Bon dance and do a Sakura (Japanese cherry blossom) tree activity. Nagai will also do Japanese calligraphy.

Bon dances are communal dances performed in a circle around musicians on a central platform to honor the spirits of ancestors.

Nagai, originally from Fukuoka, Japan, has been the JOI Coordinator since the summer of 2021.

She recently helped with the UNK Japanese Festival, The Japanese Ambience Festival in Omaha and the Cultural Festivals hosted by the Asian Community and Cultural Center in Lincoln.

Registration for her program is limited to 40 people. Call 308-234-3041.