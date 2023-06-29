KEARNEY — The Kearney Newcomers Club welcomes new and not-so-new residents to its July meetings.

July 6: The First Thursday Luncheon Meeting is set for 11:15 a.m. at the Alley Rose at 2013 Central Ave.

April White, director of the Frank Museum of History and Culture, will present “The Frank Museum, Moving Forward Through Our Past.”

Members are invited to bring nonperishable food, baby food, paper products, personal care items and more to be placed in the Newcomers Care Box and distributed to charities.

July 13: Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee will meet at 10 a.m. at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile at 2206 Central Ave.

July 20: Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. at the Chicken Coop, 2115 Avenue A, for a no-host lunch and visiting. Sign up at the Alley Rose luncheon July 6 so we can secure a table, or call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

July 20: Meet at 1:30 p.m. for a guided tour at the Frank House at 2010 University Dr. Free.

July 27: Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss ”The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.

Call Deb Gibbs at 308-293-5355 for more information on the club or any program.