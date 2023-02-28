KEARNEY – Both new and not-so-new area residents are invited to the Kearney Newcomers Club’s activities in March.

They include:

March 2 — First Thursday Luncheon Meeting at 11:15 a.m. Alley Rose at 2013 Central Ave. Joye Carpenter will talk about the Senior Volunteer Program, which is part of the Mid-Nebraska Community Action Partnership.

March 9 – Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee begins at 10 a.m. at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile, 2206 Central Ave. All are welcome to come for fun and fellowship.

March 16 – Lunch Bunch will gather at 11:30 a.m. at Good Evans, 1010 Third Ave., for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up at the March 2 Alley Rose luncheon.

March 23 – Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain. For questions, call Janice at 308-293-5355.

Club members are collecting nonperishables and paper products for nonprofits in Kearney. Bring them to the Thursday lunch at the Alley Rose.

For more information on any activity, call Deb at 308-627-5388.