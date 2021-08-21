Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s annual Kearney Evening of Wishes Gala proves Hope Is Essential

KEARNEY — The Evening of Wishes Gala for Make-A-Wish Nebraska presented by The Home Agency and the Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family was Thursday at the Younes Conference Center. The theme this year was Hope is Essential.

Like usual, Make-A-Wish Nebraska shared some amazing wish stories and during the event Make-A-Wish Nebraska asked all its supporters to give local wish kids hope for a better tomorrow by donating and bidding on auction items during the evening. Despite the unprecedented year during COVID, Make-A-Wish Nebraska never has stopped granting wishes. They continue to grant non-travel wishes like campers, play structures, hot tubs, room redos, shopping sprees and playhouses. Although the world seemed to come to a standstill in 2020 because of COVID, wishes never stopped because hope is essential.

Thanks to all the generous sponsors and Evening of Wishes attendees, this event raised more than $230,000, which will be used to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses in Nebraska.