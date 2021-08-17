 Skip to main content
Make-A-Wish Nebraska has gala Thursday in Kearney
KEARNEY — Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s annual Evening of Wishes Gala will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge St. This year’s theme is “Hope is Essential.”

At Thursday’s benefit, Make-A-Wish Nebraska will share moving wish stories. There will be a silent and live auction. The evening is presented by The Home Agency and the Jim and Sharri Baldonado family.

Despite the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Make-a-Wish Nebraska continued to grant wishes, including non-travel wishes like campers, play structures, hot tubs, room redos, shopping sprees and playhouses.

To learn more, or to purchase tickets, call the Make-A-Wish office at 308-234-6612.

