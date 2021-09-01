Major Kearney streets to get freshened up

KEARNEY — Painting operations will be taking place on a number of arterial streets throughout the city of Kearney tonight.
Specifically 30th Avenue, 17th Avenue, Second Avenue, Avenue N, 56th Street, 39th Street and 11th Street.
According to an announcement from the city of Kearney and Straight-Line Striping, LLC, all of those streets will be repainted at various times throughout this evening.
The paint will be fresh and citizens are urged to use caution when approaching the painting truck.
