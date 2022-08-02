 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Major closure planned as Kearney overpass repairs shift gears

Second Avenue overpass repairs

Kearney's Second Avenue overpass will close for three hours early Wednesday morning as structural repairs continue.

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY — Both southbound lanes of traffic on Second Avenue, from 25th Street to 18th Street — including the overpass — will be closed from 4-7 a.m.  Wednesday for repairs.

The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that during this temporary closure, Second Avenue (including the overpass) will be completely closed to southbound traffic.

After the repairs are completed, one lane of southbound traffic will re-open. One lane of northbound traffic will be maintained during this work.

