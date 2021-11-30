Mail letters to Santa at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney

KEARNEY — A red metal “Letters to Santa” mailbox is waiting to be filled outside the West Tower entrance of CHI Health Good Samaritan at 115 W. 32nd St., just east of Second Ave.
Children can write letters to Santa about their acts of kindness during the holiday season and place them in the mailbox, which will remain in place until 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
If the letter includes a return mailing address, each child will receive a handwritten letter from Santa Claus in return.
Santa cannot make his yearly trip to Good Sam because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sending one of his magical mailboxes is the next best thing! Focusing on kindness, rather than toys and money that are in short supply, is very timely for us all. Kindness is always free, always available, and the perfect gift to give to celebrate our Savior’s birth,” said Michael Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan.
A rhyme from Santa on the mailbox explains the importance of celebrating the true meaning of Christmas:
“During the holiday season, you will be busy each day,
But I want to know your acts of kindness that you spread in every way.
Write to me rather, what kind things you’ve done.
What you do and what you say to your friends, family, ANYONE!
There is so much more to Christmas than gifts, and food and fun,
But rather the kindness in your heart, that you share with everyone!”
The project is being led by the CHI Health Employee Engagement Team, which is being helped by the hospital’s Volunteer Service League to handwrite personalized letters to each child.
Because the pandemic has disrupted personal finances and the nation’s supply chain, return letters will not confirm that a child will receive a particular toy or item for Christmas. Instead, Santa will praise the child’s compassion, kindnesses and other efforts to remain on the “nice list” the whole year.