Maha Younes leads UNK in embracing diversity

KEARNEY — Diversity isn’t just black and white.

It’s also gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religious groups, spiritual beliefs, veteran status, athletic abilities, nationality, physical and mental disabilities and more.

Maha Younes personifies diversity. She’s an Arab Christian who lived her first 18 years in Israel. She’s a wife, a mother, a daughter.

A faculty member at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Sociology for 30 years and head of the department for the last 16 years, she was named the university’s chief diversity officer in August 2021. It’s a job she relishes.

“We need a university for everyone. We will be the university for everyone. I feel called to this. It’s what I’ve been doing all of my life. Everything in my life felt like it was preparation for this,” she said.

“Diversity is a huge umbrella. When students come to the university, they want to see themselves represented. We want to have policies that say, ‘I see you. I want to make sure you feel welcome and represented on campus,’” she said.

In her position, Younes works to make UNK a more diverse, equitable and inclusive institution. She focuses on curriculum, classroom environments, position searches and other academic areas. She works with UNK offices and departments to develop sustainable goals and initiatives.

Her words tumble out enthusiastically. She said that organizations, corporations and many public institutions have hired diversity officers in the last decade. “As we become a more diverse society, we have to adapt to reflect that change. If we don’t, we will atrophy. Higher education should be ahead of societal trends. We should lead,” she said.

Leading is what Younes does. One of her main tasks is looking at institutional policy and procedures to be sure they reflect everyone.

“Do we have facilities for people with disabilities, for example? Do we have a mother’s room where women can nurse babies or pump breast milk? After all, a majority of students on college campuses are women,” she said.

“From a hiring perspective, are we advertising our jobs in places that can maximize attracting people from all groups? Do we have good preparation when new employees and students arrive?” she said.

The pandemic shed a spotlight on inequity, too, she added. Online classes impacted many people, especially those from rural communities who have spotty internet service and weak connectivity.

One of her sociology students lived on a military base in Japan and had to get online at 6 a.m. for a 5 p.m. class. The woman had to get her children to school and handle other responsibilities every morning.

“Our language has to be inclusive. Some of our phrases have been in place for so long that people aren’t aware they may be offensive in some way,” Younes said. “I have to navigate very carefully. I must balance the university’s need to educate people and provide a sustainable environment for everyone. If we fail to adapt, we risk our own existence.”

But change doesn’t always come easily. At some institutions, women still lag behind men in tenure and promotions. She said many women faced professional setbacks during COVID, when schools closed and they had to quit their jobs to care for their children.

As chief diversity officer, she hopes to launch professional development programs for faculty so that they can become more aware of how their own backgrounds filter and influence situations and how “we pass implicit judgement sometimes without even being aware of it,” she said. “You must be your own basic ethnocultural lens and see how it influences the way you interact with people.”

Perhaps a student sees someone driving very slowly and assumes that person is too old to be driving. “Maybe that person is 80 years old,” Younes said. “But he or she is blessed to still be driving. Some say people should stop driving at a certain age, but that is an ageist outlook.”

She knows what she’s talking about. For 30 years, she has been a sociology professor, an educator, a mental health practitioner and a clinical social worker. She’s an Arab Christian who lived in Israel and earned her undergraduate degrees at UNK as an international student.

“How do you slice me up? You can’t. I am all of that. So is everyone. Diversity and inclusion is about all of us thriving as a society and seeing value in everyone,” she said.

Beyond her UNK role, she envisions forming a community coalition focused on diversity. “Maybe grocery stores need to stock more food that supports international students. Our diverse faculty shouldn’t have to drive to Omaha to get Asian or Japanese or Middle East products,” she said.

“How can we enhance diversity in the outside world? The Omaha Chamber of Commerce does training. Why couldn’t we promote that? Everyone — hospitals, schools, supermarkets, retail, all have to play a role. That would serve everyone in the community,” she said.

She also champions more public transportation in Kearney since international students and many elderly are unable to drive.

“We don’t want to leave anybody behind. If we do, we all end up paying the price, so we must do the job right,” she said. “We just need to be respectful of others.”