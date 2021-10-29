Macon United Methodist Church’s Fall Festival set for November 7

MACON — Macon United Methodist Church’s annual Fall Festival is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7.
The event includes a turkey dinner, a craft sale and a bake sale. Because of COVID-19, the dinner and bake sale will be carryout only.
Cost is $12 adults, $6 ages for 5-12 and free for preschoolers and younger.
To reserve a dinner, call Sheryl Arehart at 308-425-6250 by Nov. 4.
