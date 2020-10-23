Mac’s Creek wins Outstanding Virtual Event Award for virtual wine tastings

LINCOLN — Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery in Lexington was among Nebraska tourism industry members honored Thursday during the virtual 2020 Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards celebration.

The Outstanding Virtual Event Award was created specifically for 2020 and was given to Mac’s Creek for its virtual wine tastings. After Mac’s Creek was forced to close due to COVID-19, the McFarland family started weekly wine tasting videos through Facebook Live.

The family worked to share information about their wines and also got creative by sharing suggestions about wine cocktails and food pairing.

The live videos averaged 3,000 viewers each week.

According to the Nebraska Tourism Commission, the success from the videos helped Mac’s Creek maintain its wine sales. It also helped save them from having to furlough more employees or shut down parts of their production during the pandemic. The family plans to continue the virtual wine tastings this winter.