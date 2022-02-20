 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LyonHeart Cowboy Social fundraiser Feb. 27 in Kearney

KEARNEY — LyonHeart Equine Assisted Learning will hold its annual Cowboy Social Fundraiser 2-4:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.

Dave Glatter will provide music, while cowboy poets R.P. Smith and Jake Riley will share their work. Dutch oven desserts will be served. Attendees can learn more about LyonHeart and get a chance to sponsor a horse this year.

LyonHeart uses horses to assist children who have behavioral, social, emotional or educational barriers.

Tickets are free, but seating is limited, so reserving a spot is recommended. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information, visit lyonheartequinelearning.org or www.eventbrite.com.

