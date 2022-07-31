Lunch lady: Jana Schraeder serves up nutritious meals at Peterson Senior Center

KEARNEY — You could call Jana Schraeder the lunch lady.

As the senior nutrition coordinator at Peterson Senior Activity Center, Schraeder plans the menus and helps prepare lunches for roughly 110 people every weekday.

Schraeder, an accredited chef with 40 years of experience, never repeats a meal in any given month.

Her most popular entrees are chicken fried steak, hot roast beef sandwiches and fried chicken. Fish is popular, too. “It took me a long time to get people to like pasta. They do like spaghetti," she said. "We don’t make anything real spicy.”

In August, she’ll be serving chicken cordon bleu, chicken bacon guacamole, beef taco pie and vegetable alfredo lasagna among traditional fare like Swiss steak, baked ham and a hot ham and swiss sandwich.

“In the summer, I do salads and sandwiches, just things that are a bit lighter,” she said. She prefers planning food for colder months because “it’s easier to plan meals that are heartier. That’s just the way I am.”

FOOD PREP

Buffet lunches are served daily at 11:30 a.m. at the center’s Central Cafe, but Schraeder arrives in the kitchen at 7:30 a.m. to begin preparing the main dishes, side dishes and bread. Kitchen assistant Tina Putnam gets there at 9 a.m. to begin baking, making salads and preparing cold items. Putnam makes a dessert every day. “We’re not required to, but it’s a goal we set for ourselves," Schraeder said.

The staff also includes part-timer Erma Hansen and summer employee Ava Angel Trejo, a Kearney High School student. The four serve an average of 110 people per day, but the crowd can stretch to 150 on days when Peterson offers music over the noon hour. Lunch reservations are required, but Schraeder always makes a bit extra, just in case.

“It’s just as easy to cook for 150 as for 50. It’s all in the planning and the prep work," she said. "We don’t serve seconds. Rarely, someone will want a second portion, but I tell them to wait until everyone has been through the line. Then, if anything is left over, I tell them to come get it.”

On rare days when she has leftovers, Schraeder finds a way to use them. “I’m pretty good at cutting right to the bone rather than running out to get something when I have a whole pan of something," she said. "We waste nothing. They say we waste $10 billion on food in this country, yet people are starving. Nobody should be hungry in this country. I do what I can on my level.”

A PASSION FOR FOOD

A native of LaCrosse, Kansas, Schraeder inherited her passion for cooking from her mother (“an excellent cook”) and her father, a former U.S. Army chef.

“All his life, my dad was adamant that we all go to college,” Schraeder said. But her father died when she was 13, and college academics never appealed to her, so she enrolled in the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. She then moved to Denver, where she spent years cooking for a catering company and a Denver country club.

Fifteen years ago, after she and her husband moved to Kearney, she cooked at WEL-Life Assisted Living and at the Hy-Vee restaurant. Six years ago, she answered an ad for her current job at the Peterson Senior Center. She’s been there ever since.

Owned and run by the city, the 12-year-old senior center serves lunches in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska (“Mid”). Schraeder and her staff are employed by Mid, not the city, and the meals are funded by the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging.

Take-out meals didn’t start until Peterson closed during COVID-19. In late 2020, the kitchen staff returned and began preparing take-out meals. They had never been offered before, but they were extremely popular. Now, although the dining room has re-opened, take-out lunches continue. “We do half inside and half outside. People got used to grabbing something without coming in,” Schraeder said. All meals, whether take-out or dine-in, require reservations.

“I like it here,” she said. “The people are really nice. It’s very rewarding. I’ve cooked for a lot of the rich and some of the famous, but the people here are more appreciative than anybody.”

SOARING PRICES

Schraeder has watched food prices nearly double since COVID began two years ago. “Food prices are up eight to 10%. Big number 10 cans of fruit used to be $6, and now they are $10 or $12. Hamburger has gone way up, too” Schraeder said.

Because the center can't operate meals in the red, Tammy Jeffs, Mid’s community services director, had to ask the city for more money for the lunches. The cost of employee wages, take-out containers and packaging costs soared post-COVID, too, Jeffs said. Schraeder said the center is using more recyclable items because “you can’t even get Styrofoam. The cost of Styrofoam has tripled.”

As a result, Peterson reluctantly raised lunch prices by $1 per meal. “We hated to raise prices, but lunch here is still a good deal. Seniors get an entree, salad, rolls, butter, beverage and dessert for less than they’d pay at a restaurant,” Schraeder said.

She tries to balance quality and cost as she plans menus, a task she enjoys and often does at home. “Sometimes I sit down and draw a blank. Other times, I do two weeks at a time. People aren’t getting as much beef as they used to. Due to rising prices, I’ve had to go to cheaper cuts. I’ve avoided hamburger, but even tilapia, which they love so much, has tripled in cost since COVID,” she said.

“I should be sticking to $1 for the protein in each meal, but if I have to, I will spend less on other things so I can spend $2 on a chicken breast,” she said.

SEASONED PART-TIMERS

Schraeder depends heavily on her kitchen crew. Trujillo is “willing to do anything,” Schraeder said. “She likes to clean, too.” Putnam worked at Apple Market and the old Bob’s Superstore bakery.

Hansen, with her late husband, owned Dairy Treat, a small fast-food and ice cream business in Bertrand, and Erma’s Korner Kitchen in Loomis. She began working at Peterson as a greeter five years ago and filled in in the kitchen when an employee broke her leg. Now 83, Hansen does “whatever needs doing” in the kitchen, including washing dishes.

“We wash a lot. How many? A lot!” she laughed. “We always scrub pots and pans. Today we did six big ones, seven and eight ranch pans, and if Tina bakes, we have trays from that. We jabber around and tease each other,” she said.

Around 2 p.m., after the kitchen is cleaned up, Schraeder goes home. She shops for produce on the weekends. Cash-Wa provides the bulk of the food, but she prefers to buy the produce.

HAPPY EATERS

Despite higher prices, seniors keep coming. In 2019, the center served 24,722 meals. That figure dipped to 18,199 in 2020, but this year it is projected to be 25,000.

Not long ago, Jerry and Genny Brandorff waited outside the Central Cafe for lunch. The Kearney couple has eaten there every day for 10 years. “I don’t like to cook,” Genny said. “We’ve never had a bad meal here.”

Charles Eberhardt of Kearney waited, too. He moved to Kearney from Imperial shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown and decided to give the lunches a try. He’s been coming ever since. “Very seldom do they have meals that I don’t like,” he said. “It’s great food served by a great staff. It gets me out every day. I really enjoy it.”