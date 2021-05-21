Lunar eclipse can be seen early Wednesday morning

KEARNEY — While a “super blood moon” might sound like the stuff of science fiction, University of Nebraska at Kearney associate professor Joel Berrier knows exactly why the moon will look red — and bigger — early Wednesday morning.

“The red effect that you see, we always have that when we have a total lunar eclipse,” he said. “We should see the total eclipse on Wednesday, starting at about 3:45 a.m. and lasting for about two hours. We will get that blood moon effect, which is due to light refracting through our atmosphere.”

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon all align, an event called a syzygy, a straight line configuration of three or more celestial bodies. Looking from the moon, the earth blots out the sun causing the moon to travel through the long shadow of the earth called the umbra. While in the umbra, the surface of the moon takes on a red or coppery glow, often called the Blood Moon.

“When you have a total lunar eclipse, you still have light from the sun reflecting off the surface of the moon at totality,” Berrier said.