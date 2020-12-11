LRNRD studying upgrades to well meters to aid water conservation

ALMA — A first step toward a possible irrigation water conservation enhancement project was taken Thursday by the Lower Republican Natural Resources District board.
LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel said the board approved a contract, not to exceed $15,000, with JEO Consulting Group of Lincoln to study options for improved technologies for irrigation well flowmeters, costs and possible methods to pay for them.
He added that a pilot project involving fewer than 20 wells with telemetry systems also will provide information.
Siel said telemetry technology to allow remote meter reading is of interest to the LRNRD staff and most irrigators. Some irrigators have told him they would like to have current water use and year-to-year water use data available on a cellphone or laptop.
“It’s explaining what our options are and what path we go down,” he said about the purpose of the JEO study.
There currently are approximately 3,300 active wells within the NRD — all of Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties, and parts of Webster and Nuckolls counties. Well flowmeters are required throughout the district.
Siel said most are mechanical meters installed in 2004 and 2005. A few irrigators already had flowmeters at that time with some dating back to the 1970s.
If it’s decided to move ahead with a flowmeter replacement project, one of the first steps will be to select cellular, satellite or radio telemetry, he said.
Another goal is having more accurate readings of water use. Siel said better information helps farmers make better decisions about water use.
He expects more accurate flowmeters to show less water use than is being measured with the current equipment.
“I told the board that this (new equipment) is not going to be a toy, wonderful technology that is fun to use,” he said. “No, it needs to be something practical and useful in the end.”
Siel said other NRDs, including the upstream Middle and Upper Republican districts, already have started replacing old flowmeters and received grants to help pay for new equipment.
How to pay for meters will be an issue for the LRNRD, although the success of those other districts gives Siel confidence that Lower Republican also would qualify for grant funds.
“That’s one of the keys we’re looking at and we don’t have the answers yet,” he told the Hub. “What will the costs of the meters be and who will pay for it?”
In the past, LRNRD irrigators paid the costs for their flowmeters, he added.
Siel said the replacement project may involve local, state and federal funds because the benefits of better water conservation in the Republican Basin will be realized at all three levels.
He expects the JEO study to take 12-18 months. If it’s decided to move ahead to install new flowmeters districtwide, that could mean the overall project could take four to five years.
