LRNRD studying upgrades to well meters to aid water conservation

If it’s decided to move ahead with a flowmeter replacement project, one of the first steps will be to select cellular, satellite or radio telemetry, he said.

Another goal is having more accurate readings of water use. Siel said better information helps farmers make better decisions about water use.

He expects more accurate flowmeters to show less water use than is being measured with the current equipment.

“I told the board that this (new equipment) is not going to be a toy, wonderful technology that is fun to use,” he said. “No, it needs to be something practical and useful in the end.”

Siel said other NRDs, including the upstream Middle and Upper Republican districts, already have started replacing old flowmeters and received grants to help pay for new equipment.

How to pay for meters will be an issue for the LRNRD, although the success of those other districts gives Siel confidence that Lower Republican also would qualify for grant funds.

“That’s one of the keys we’re looking at and we don’t have the answers yet,” he told the Hub. “What will the costs of the meters be and who will pay for it?”

In the past, LRNRD irrigators paid the costs for their flowmeters, he added.