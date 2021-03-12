LRNRD listens to daughters’ ‘perpetual penalty’ in dad’s case

ALMA — “At what point is enough enough?”
Omaha attorney Dave Domina said that is the key question for two sisters who inherited Furnas County farmland that was permanently banned from irrigation four years ago by the Lower Republican Natural Resources District board.
Domina spoke in the public comment part of Thursday’s LRNRD board meeting on behalf of the sisters, Tamara Bishop of California and Julie Smith of Texas, and also SBS Farms Inc., and Steven Seeman of Stamford, in seeking a review of the ban affecting more than 1,100 acres in Furnas County.
The penalty resulted from violations of irrigation rules by the sisters’ late father, Gerald Schluntz, specifically tampering with irrigation well flowmeters in the summer of 2016.
Flowmeters are required on Lower Republican irrigation systems because the NRD has groundwater use allocations. The allocation was 45 inches per certified acre during a five-year period running through 2017. The current five-year/45-inches allocation started in 2018.
Hearing and penalty
Schluntz died in August 2016, a month before the LRNRD board started a public hearing on the flowmeter tampering violations.
The Hub reported on Feb. 10, 2017, that an order confirming the permanent ban penalty, set a month earlier, was confirmed by the board.
The public hearing had started in September 2016, continued in October and November, and concluded at the Dec. 15, 2016, board meeting in Alma.
Schluntz’s Stamford area neighbor and farm manager David Harbour testified at the hearing that he was ordered by Schluntz to tamper with five flowmeters in July 2016. During questioning, Harbour said he knew the tampering was wrong, and he would never do it again as he continued to manage the Schluntz farm.
LRNRD legal counsel Katie Spohn of the Bruning Law Group in Lincoln laid out the case involving the Schluntz estate and his daughters Bishop and Smith during the hearing. Defense attorney Tom Lieske of Minden presented the case against permanent decertification of the acres.
In closing remarks Dec. 15, 2016, Spohn said there were two previous rule violation warnings issued to Schluntz: one in May 2008 after another flowmeter tampering investigation and another in October 2010 related to irrigating non-certified acres.
No penalties were assessed at those times.
Board Chairman Marlin Murdoch of Orleans read a statement prior to the Jan. 19, 2017, penalty vote that said evidence supported enhanced penalties under LRNRD rules because of repeated violations.
The irrigation ban was appealed by Bishop and Smith all the way to the Nebraska Supreme Court, where the two women and the estate of Gerald Schluntz were listed as the appellants. The court ruled in favor of the LRNRD on July 20, 2018.
Issue revisited
At Thursday’s board meeting and in a Jan. 18, 2021, letter to LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel, Domina said he represents three parties — SBS Farms Inc., Gerald Schluntz’s daughters and Steven Seeman, who married Schluntz in 2013 in Orange County, California — and presented the case for each.
Domina said SBS Farms was an owner of the real estate, but not a party to the proceedings that led to the permanent ban on irrigation. There also was real estate owned or acquired by Bishop and Smith.
Domina said the NRD’s ban is a “perpetual penalty” on the land, not people, which gives the people involved no option for relief. In the January letter, he wrote that “perpetuities” associated with real estate are not valid or enforceable.
He said Schluntz’s daughters did not operate the farming business and leased their land to their dad, who acted as farm manager. So their argument, Domina said, is “Dad did it. We didn’t do it ... They’re not saying Dad didn’t do it.”
That’s when Domina asked, “At what point is enough enough” when the daughters weren’t responsible for the wrongdoing. He noted that 2021 will be the fifth year for the irrigation ban on the 1,100-plus acres.
Also in the letter, he described Seeman as the surviving spouse of Gerald Schluntz who was not found by the board to be a party in the hearing proceedings or determined to have committed any wrongful act.
Seeman now is the owner of a portion of the affected real estate, Domina said.
Wrapping up
“You can imagine it’s a big financial issue for Steve and the girls,” Domina told the LRNRD board Thursday, referring to the difference in value between irrigated farmland and dryland acres, which can be a significant amount of money depending on location.
According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Agricultural Economics website, in 2019, the average price of an acre of land in that region was $3,535 while a center pivot irrigated cropland acre was $6,150, a gravity irrigated acre was $5,365 and a dryland cropland (no irrigation potential) acre was valued at $2,880.
Domina said he was asking for a hearing, but did not anticipate calling witnesses.
He added that a judge might have to decide the legal issues.
“You don’t get one of these (cases) every day. It is complicated,” he added.
When Domina concluded his remarks, LRNRD General Manager Siel said they would be taken under advisement and he would let Domina know if the board decides to take any other action.
The board went into executive session at the end of Thursday’s meeting. Siel said most of the time was spent on personnel matters, specifically filling the assistant manager vacancy, but the Domina presentation did come up as a possible legal issue.
The board adjourned the meeting with no further action.
When asked later Thursday if the ban on the 1,100-plus Schluntz acres had any effect on Republican River Compact compliance, Siel replied, “It is incidentally contributing to our groundwater use savings. Pumping numbers are less. So, in effect, it helps us with compact compliance.”
However, he emphasized that such benefits weren’t considered and had nothing to do with the board’s decision to ban irrigation as the penalty for flowmeter tampering.