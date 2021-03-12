LRNRD listens to daughters’ ‘perpetual penalty’ in dad’s case

Issue revisited

At Thursday’s board meeting and in a Jan. 18, 2021, letter to LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel, Domina said he represents three parties — SBS Farms Inc., Gerald Schluntz’s daughters and Steven Seeman, who married Schluntz in 2013 in Orange County, California — and presented the case for each.

Domina said SBS Farms was an owner of the real estate, but not a party to the proceedings that led to the permanent ban on irrigation. There also was real estate owned or acquired by Bishop and Smith.

Domina said the NRD’s ban is a “perpetual penalty” on the land, not people, which gives the people involved no option for relief. In the January letter, he wrote that “perpetuities” associated with real estate are not valid or enforceable.

He said Schluntz’s daughters did not operate the farming business and leased their land to their dad, who acted as farm manager. So their argument, Domina said, is “Dad did it. We didn’t do it ... They’re not saying Dad didn’t do it.”

That’s when Domina asked, “At what point is enough enough” when the daughters weren’t responsible for the wrongdoing. He noted that 2021 will be the fifth year for the irrigation ban on the 1,100-plus acres.