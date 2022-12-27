LPNs can fill the nursing shortage at Kearney Regional Medical Center

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has found a new way to fill its shortage of nurses. It can now bring in licensed practical nurses to assist with basic patient care.

It’s a welcome change after COVID-19 thinned the ranks of nurses not only here but across the nation and the state. By 2025, an estimated 5,400 nurses will be needed in Nebraska alone, and 450,000 will be needed nationwide.

Prior to this, licensed practical nurses had to have a secondary education. Now they can get a license after two years of nursing school if they pass their board exams.

Bill Calhoun, president of KRMC, said Bryan Health authorized the change. KRMC is owned by Bryan Health.

“There is a population of nurses in the community ready to take on the care of patients, but the supply of R.N.s is diminishing,” Calhoun said.

LPNs can provide bedside care to patients, walk them to the bathroom, take vital signs, assist with daily living activities and perform assessments, Calhoun said.

They also work directly with an R.N. They require R.N. assistance or oversight for some things, including some assessments or to administer certain medications, but they can provide much patient care independently, he added.

Danny Van Ranken, newly appointed vice president of clinical services at KRMC, said the declining supply of nurses left hospitals with several options.

One is to hire traveling nurses, who are R.N.s that take short-term assignments. But that’s expensive, he said. KRMC routinely uses traveling nurses for long-term leaves of absence but can’t afford to do it for other vacancies.

Some hospitals facing a nursing shortage have transferred patients to other hospitals or increased the number of patients assigned to each nurse. “But we looked into this, and we didn’t want patients transferred to other facilities. We also wanted to maintain our current ratio of nurses to patients,” Van Ranken said.

KRMC ratios are one nurse for every two patients in the ICU, one nurse for five patients in the medical-surgical unit and one nurse for four patients in the progressive units, or step-down units between intensive care and beds in a normal ward.

But there are variations, Van Ranken added. Sometimes one nurse will care for a single patient after an intricate heart surgery, for example.

“We’ve heard of some organizations where nurses are taking care of between eight and 11 patients during a shift. You have to wonder, are they still getting the level of care they deserve or need? And does that burn out the staff?” Van Ranken added.

Traveling nurses have traditionally been brought in to cover nurses who are on maternity leave or out due an extended illness, or to cover hard-to-recruit positions, but that was no longer feasible when KRMC began losing nurses. Many became traveling nurses, who can make more money.

LPNs are a good solution. Now, after a year of general studies, LPN students can sit for their board exam. By the end of their second year, they can get a job at Kearney Regional or another hospital, and they can work toward an R.N. degree in the process.

“This is an attractive way to allow these people to start their careers with us and get experience while doing it. It’s a way to allow another professional into the hospital, so you don’t burn out our staff,” Van Ranken added.

KRMC, which has 93 beds, recently had a lunch to introduce the program to CCC nursing students. All would be eligible for tuition reimbursement.

Nursing students now take basic college courses for their first year and focus on the LPN program in their second year. By the end of the third year, if they choose, they can become registered nurses.

Calhoun hopes to hire eight LPNs in early spring but added, “We’ll take as many as we can get. There is always a place for good people, and we have the potential to get more than eight.”

“We’re excited,” he added. “We’ve got people who have the ability to take care of patients regardless of whether they’re LPNs or registered nurses. They are compassionate individuals who have a sense or purpose and passion for taking care of people, and we’ve found a way to use them.”

Van Ranken added, “We think of Kearney Regional as a family. This is another opportunity for people to join our family.”